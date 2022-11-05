Millie Bobby Brown – who is known worldwide thanks to her portrayal of Eleven in Netflix’s Stranger Things, recently stepped into the shoes of detective Enola Holmes in the mystery film’s sequel. With the film hitting Netflix yesterday, the cast was recently on a promotional spree and there the teenage actress opened up about her relationship with Henry Cavill.

In the Enola Holmes movies, Henry plays Sherlock Holmes, Enola’s elder brother who is a renowned private detective in London. During an interaction with a leading publication, the actress compared how different her rapport is with Cavill when compared to her co-stars in the sci-fi horror drama series.

During the recent promotional stint for Enola Holmes 2, Millie Bobby Brown was asked how different was it building a relationship and dynamic with Henry Cavill vs her Stranger Things family – including Noah Schnapp and Charlie Heaton. Answering Deadline, the 18-year-old actress said, “It’s different because I grew up with Noah and Charlie. I met them when I was 10. So, for me, it does feel like your schoolmates. And with Henry, it feels like a real adult relationship.”

Elaborating on the relationship she shared with Henry Cavill, Millie Bobby Brown continued, “Like a really good friendship, a really healthy one. One that we have terms and conditions. I know Henry. He has terms and conditions with me. I’m not allowed to ask about his personal life. It’s like, ‘Millie, shut up. No.’ And I’m like ‘Understood.’”

Talking about the rapport she has with her ST co-stars, the Enola Holmes actress stated, “Whereas with the Stranger Things kids, it’s different. There’s no boundaries because it’s like we’re all siblings. But with Henry, he’s very strict with me, which I appreciate.”

On the work front, reports Henry Cavill is back to donning the red cape and blue tights in the DCEU. The actor not only confirmed his return as Superman but also featured as the superhero in a glimpse during the mid-credit scenes of Black Adam. On October 29, the actor announced he would be exiting The Witcher series, with Liam Hemsworth being recast as the show’s new leading man for season 3.

Millie Bobby Brown on the other hand will be gearing up for the last instalment of Stranger Things, which is likely set to air sometime in 2024.

