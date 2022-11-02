Millie Bobby Brown is one of the leading ladies in the West at the moment. The 18-year-old actress is currently basking in the success of the popular Netflix sci-fi web series Stranger Things where she plays the lead role of Eleven. This much-acclaimed series has even earned her 2 nominations for Primetime Emmys and Screen Actors Guild awards.

Besides Stranger Things, Brown also appeared in the mystery film Enola Holmes in 2020 and is now all set to reprise her role in the upcoming sequel. While her fans eagerly await the release of Enola Holmes 2, the actress recently went candid about her experience working in the film.

According to Today, Millie Bobby Brown interacted with everyone during the Q & A session at the New York movie premiere revealing that she had a nightmare while she was on the set of Enola Holmes 2 and she couldn’t stop looking into the camera thereafter. She reflected on how she was worried about bringing her character’s habit of looking directly into the camera while filming the finale season of Stranger Things.

“While filming, I had a dream that I was on the set of ‘Stranger Things,’ and I couldn’t stop looking at the camera. And now, I have this deep-rooted fear that now I will never stop looking at the camera. So now, I’m so obsessed with it.”

Millie Bobby Brown plays the lead role of Enola in Enola Holmes 2 who frequently deliver dialogues by looking directly into the camera.

Enola Holmes 2 is set to stream on Netflix from November 4, 2022. Apart from Brown, other noted cast members of the film include actors namely Henry Cavill as Sherlock Holmes, Louis Partridge as Viscount Tewkesbury, Susie Wokoma as Edith, Adeel Akhtar as Lestrade, Helena Bonham Carter as Eudoria Holmes, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Abbie Hern, among others. Directed by Harry Bradbeer, the movie is based on the adult fiction series of detective novels titled The Enola Holmes Mysteries

