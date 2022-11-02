Amber Heard has been going through a real crisis ever since she lost a defamation battle against Johnny Depp. The consequence of it is the court order to pay $10.35 million to her ex-husband and of course, she doesn’t have that kind of money. The Aquaman star has been living a low-key life in Spain and has ended up deleting her Twitter account owing to all the negativity. Scroll below for all the details.

The actress along with her daughter Oonagh Paige has been living in a small town in Mallorca. It reportedly has less than 2,000 residents and Amber rented a mansion that was listed for 2.8 million Euros. There have been testimonies from her neighbours, who have all praised her and been positive about her attitude toward them.

A Twitter verified user that goes by the name That Umbrella Guy brought to notice last night that Amber Heard has deleted her Twitter account. The tweet went viral in no time and of course, Johnny Depp fans celebrated and had wild reactions.

A user wrote, “She is now stateless and Twitterless… what’s next? Any guesses?”

To this, another Johnny Depp fan reacted, “Talent-less Money-less Career-less Friend-less Style-less I could go on…”

“should I know Amber Heard ? Don’t know the name…,” a comment read.

Another commented, “Nope she’s trying to wipe all traces of her off the Internet. She’s on the run on the lamb because she does not want to say it’s the consequences of her insurance company investigation”

A troll reacted, “So Elon can’t snoop at her messages”

The tweet currently has 10.1K likes, 902 retweets and 336 quote tweets.

Amber Heard has deleted her Twitter. pic.twitter.com/yrFGpLirh9 — ThatUmbrellaGuy (@ThatUmbrella) November 1, 2022

On the professional front, Amber Heard will be next seen in Aquaman 2. Johnny Depp, on the other hand, will be seen in Jeanne du Barry.

