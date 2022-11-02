What is your most endearing moment of December 2021 and why is it the three Spideys uniting in Spider-Man: No Way Home? Well, we all know how much of celebration it was when not just Tom Holland but even Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield joined the MCU to fight the super villains who had come to the present from the past. The multiverse saga was super hyped up with their entry and the future with them was instantly in talks. What is we tell you it might happen again now?

If you are unversed, Spider-Man: No Way Home ended the Tom Holland trilogy with a bang as it brought back Andrew and Tobey to play their versions of Peter Parker alongside Holland. The fact that Tom will suit up again for Spider-Man 4 and Avengers: the Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars is evident, but turns out the other two are joining too.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Yes, you heard that right. The rumours until now were that Avengers: Secret Wars has brought on board Tobey Maguire to play hid version of Peter Parkar and he will feature in the movie alongside the ensemble. But now the latest one says that the third one in the trio and the most loved one is also making his MCU comeback and turns out Andrew Garfield is back with his charm.

As per the viral Twitter handle MCU News & Tweets, Andrew Garfield is confirmed to have joined Avengers: Secret Wars alongside the ensemble that also reportedly includes Tom Holland and Tobey Maguire playing Spider-Man. Now, Secret Wars is said to be directed by Black Panther: Wakanda Forever fame Ryan Coogler. The last film of phase 6 is turning out to be a monster we would love to encounter.

Meanwhile, another insider Grace Randolph known for giving legit gossip with high chances of being true has said that Disney and Sony have again cracked a deal that confirms Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire’s return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Post this is done thru will begin working on bringing back Tom Holland to the camp.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

Must Read: Drew Barrymore Pokes Fun At Andrew Garfield’s Method Acting: “I Get Abstaining From S*x, Did That My Entire Twenties”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram