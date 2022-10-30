The Marvel Cinematic Universe is now ending its phase 4 with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and is swiftly moving towards phase 5, that is already been announced and even the lineup is out. But all of this is leading to one thing which is the two Avengers movies at the end of phase 6 which will mark the end of the Multiverse Saga. Namely Avengers: Secret Wars and Avengers: The Kang Dynasty are two of the most anticipated movies and it was said that the Marvel bosses have to assign Ryan Coogler to shape the former.

For the unversed, Avengers: Secret Wars is the last movie in phase 6 and will witness the reunion of Earth’s mightiest heroes. As per the reports, the studio is planning to make the movie a unique experience and wants it to be perfect. If you have read reports, Avengers: Endgame director duo Russo Brothers had even shown their interest in taking up the job.

But looks like Kevin Feige and the team have a different idea for Avengers: Secret Wars. While the update that Russo Brothers want to direct this particular storyline was making rounds, rumours suddenly said that the studio is thinking of hiring Black Panther: Wakanda Forever director Ryan Coogler to do the job. Turns out that the filmmaker has spoken about it.

Ryan Coogler is right now busy promoting his most awaited Marvel flick and one with a lot of emotional value, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. As per Comicbook, Ryan was asked if he is in-charge of Avengers: Secret Wars now and the filmmaker chose to sound completely clueless. “What streets, bro? I know nothing about that, man,” Coogler said. “I’m trying to finish this one.” Now we aren’t alien to members of the MCU acting like they don’t know anything before the final announcement.

However, Ryan Coogler with his debut in the MCU with Black Panther starring the late Chadwick Boseman, gave the studio the highest earning solo flick, an Oscar nod, and many other accolades. All of which makes him one of the top contenders for the job.

