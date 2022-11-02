While the world was battling the pandemic in 2020 it was J.K Rowling released an essay talking about the impact inside the four walls. While her intent wasn’t to offend anyone but her thoughts weren’t ideal enough. The author who is behind the monstrously successful Harry Potter series was soon surrounded by controversy after she decided to make some very questionable comments about the transgender community. Slowly peers from the industry began withdrawing their support from her and the first was the HP lead, Daniel Radcliffe.

Yes, back in 2022, Daniel who played the titular part in all the Harry Potter movies was amongst the first ones to speak out against Rowling and call out her controversial statements calling them wrong. The actor was followed by other members of the Hogwarts family to speak up and soon enough that led to J.K. becoming one of the most hated celebrities on the Internet.

Turns out Daniel Radcliffe still has something to say even after two years since the controversy. In his new chat, the Harry Potter fame has spoken about why he felt the need to speak out against J.K. Rowling and how he feels about the same. The actor explained how spending time with the community has made him stand up for them. Read on to know more.

As per a, We Got This Covered report, Daniel Radcliffe talking about calling out J.K. Rowling’s Transphobic comments said, “The reason I felt very, very much as though I needed to say something when I did was because, particularly since finishing Potter, I’ve met so many queer and trans kids and young people who had a huge amount of identification with Potter on that. And so seeing them hurt on that day I was like, I wanted them to know that not everybody in the franchise felt that way. And that was really important.”

“It was really important as I’ve worked with the Trevor Project for more than 10 years, and so I don’t think I would’ve been able to look myself in the mirror had I not said anything. But it’s not mine to guess what’s going on in someone else’s head,” Daniel Radcliffe added.

