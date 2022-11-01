Henry Cavill is one the most prolific British actors who have garnered a massive fan following over the years for some of his iconic performances. From portraying Sherlock Holmes to winning fans’ hearts by essaying the role of Superman in the DCEU, the actor has managed to establish himself as one of the stellar performers.

After featuring as Clark Kent aka Superman in the mid-credit scene of the Dwayne Johnson-led Black Adam recently, Henry now opens up about slipping into the iconic costume after a long time. Read on to know all he has to share

In a recent interview with Collider, Henry Cavill went candid about returning as Superman in Black Adam and even made revelations about how the old Warner Bros, executives were not interested in having him back despite his constant efforts to stay put.

Henry Cavill reflected on donning the Superman suit again after a long time and mentioned how it was a “meaningful moment” for him to stand in that suit. He further told the outlet about how it was difficult to describe the feeling and added that he was hoping, planning, striving and doing everything he can to get back into it for many years.

Cavill told the publication, “To see myself standing back in that suit was a meaningful moment. It’s difficult to describe. Many years hoping, planning, striving, doing everything I can to get back into it. And to get back into it, it meant a lot. And it’s something I won’t quickly forget.”

Last week, Henry Cavill took to his official Instagram handle and announced that he will be reprising his role as Superman. He posted a video clip of himself in which he said that he wanted to wait until the weekend was over before announcing the same. He stated that he wanted people to watch Black Adam first before revealing his appearance in the film, saying, “I wanted to wait until the weekend was over before posting this because I wanted to give you all a chance to watch Black Adam. But now that plenty of you have, I wanted to make it official, that I am back as Superman.”

On the professional front, Cavill is set to appear in movies namely Enola Holmes 2, Argylle and The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare.

