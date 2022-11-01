Black Panther 3 is happening? While we are still a few days away from the release of the sequel Wakanda Forever, talks about the third instalment have begun. The Ryan Coogler directorial will be hitting the screens on 11 November. It is the last big MCU release of this year.

Fans are gearing up for it, and the excitement keeps growing. Just recently, it was announced that Rihanna has made her music comeback through a song in the Marvel film. Titled, ‘Lift Me Up,’ it is a tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman. The actor, who passed away from Cancer in 2020, played the role of T’Challa in the first part.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Even Wakanda Forever is somewhat of a tribute to him. Now, as the film reaches closer to the release date, talks about Black Panther 3 have begun. Marvel VP Nate Moore has talked about the possibility of a threequel while speaking with Collider. He has revealed that ideas about it have already been discussed but the execs are waiting to see how audiences receive the upcoming flick before making a final decision.

“To be honest, this is not me trying to not answer the question. We really want to see how audiences receive the film, and I think Ryan’s really interested to see how the film plays before we decide,” the Marvel VP said while asked about Black Panther 3. “There are certainly ideas we’ve floated around of what a third film could be if we get to make it. But until the movie comes out, we’re a bit superstitious in that way,” he continued.

“We don’t want to count our chickens, because you never know what’s going to happen,” Nate added. Though the film hasn’t been announced officially, this could mean that it is in the very early stages of development but will happen.

The early reactions of Wakanda Forever have been positive too. We will have to wait a bit longer to find out if Black Panther 3 is happening or not.

Must Read: When Hugh Jackman Revealed He Likes Wearing Wolverine Costume With Blade While Having S*x: “The Sheets We Go Through…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram