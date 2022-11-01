Hugh Jackman once admitted that he has had s*x as Wolverine. The actor is currently making a lot of noise after it was announced that he is returning to his X-Men role. Ryan Reynolds shared a video in which he confirmed Hugh’s involvement in his upcoming Deadpool 3.

While many fans are excited about it, some are confused because of the Marvel character’s fate at the end of Logan. In the 2017 movie, the mutant dies, which has made people question his return. But he is returning that too with his pal Ryan and we couldn’t be happier.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Coming back to the point, there was this one time when Hugh Jackman revealed that he had s*x with his wife Deborra-Lee Furness while dressed as Wolverine. Back in 2013, while speaking with The Sun, the Prisoners actor admitted to the outlet that he enjoys wearing the full costume, with blades and all to the bed.

“The sheets we go through…” Hugh Jackman said. Deborra-Lee Furness also revealed that his Wolverine costume comes in handy during household chores. “Oh my God, it’s dreadful! Always with the claws. I’m like, ‘Mix the salad. Put them to use, come on!'” Jackman’s wife said.

The Greatest Showman actor and Deborra have been together for 26 years. They met each other in 1995, and after an instant attraction, they tied the knot in 1996. Their marriage is nothing short of a love story. Both even share two kids, Oscar Maximilian Jackman and Ava Eliot Jackman.

While talking about Hugh Jackman, he recently spoke about how Wolverine would be now that he is a part of the MCU. The actor has promised his character will be angrier than audiences have previously seen him in Deadpool 3.

Are you excited to see him reprise the role? Share with us through comments.

Must Read: Harry Styles’ Management Is Pressuring Him To Breakup With Olivia Wilde Because It’s Bringing Him Negative Publicity?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram