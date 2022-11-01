Harry Styles is allegedly being pressured by his management to leave Olivia Wilde, but he has refused to do so. Since the start of their relationship after meeting on the sets of Don’t Worry Darling, the duo has been a part of some controversy or the other. It is either related to the romance of upcoming movie.

The most recent update on the two was that Wilde is being eyed to join the DCEU while the former One Direction member’s Hollywood career is on risky grounds. The Eternals actor had a couple of releases this year and both tanked.

Harry Styles’ acting was heavily criticised by fans and critics alike. Now, it is being said that his team is worried about his name being dragged because of Olivia Wilde, especially because of the Jason Sudeikis scandal. For the unversed, recently a report came, in which Olivia’s old nanny claimed that her and Jason’s relationship overlapped with the As it Was singer.

A source has told New Idea magazine that Harry Styles’ team encouraged him to end his relationship with Olivia Wilde because the actress is bad news for his career. “He is under enormous pressure to exit the situation. He’s at the top of his game, but the drama with Olivia is putting all that under threat,” the source said.

However, the Dunkirk actor has refused to do so and is allegedly madly in love with the actress. The insider also said that his end goal is to marry Olivia. Meanwhile, another controversy surrounding the two comes after rumours suggest the Watermelon Sugar singer kissed his Don’t Worry Darling co-star Florence Pugh.

There is said to be a feud between Olivia Wilde and Florence Pugh on the set. One of the reasons now is also because of the alleged chemistry between Pugh and Harry Style.

