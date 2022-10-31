Excessive use of the internet has its own disadvantages and explicit content happens to be one. We often see women celebrities getting targeted by these malicious faceless sites who use their face for p*rn videos and it’s just sad. Today, we bring you a throwback to the time when Avengers’ actress Scarlett Johansson broke her silence on p*rn videos using her face via deepfake tech and slammed these sites for doing it. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Scarlett happens to be a huge name in the entertainment industry and has done some incredible work over the years including films like Black Widow, Her, Marriage Story and Avengers to name a few. Not just that, Johansson is also one of the highest-paid actresses in the world and has created a niche for herself in showbiz.

Now coming back to the topic, in 2011 when n*de pictures of celebrities got leaked online by a hacker and one of the victims of the same was Scarlett Johansson. In 2018, the actress spoke about the rising trend of deepfake videos of female celebrities and it is used to harass them leaving them humiliated publicly.

In an interview with The Washington Post, Scarlett Johansson said, “Clearly this doesn’t affect me as much because people assume it’s not actually me in a porno, however demeaning it is. I think it’s a useless pursuit, legally, mostly because the internet is a vast wormhole of darkness that eats itself. There are far more disturbing things on the dark web than this, sadly. I think it’s up to an individual to fight for their own right to the their image, claim damages, etc.”

The Black Widow actress added, “The Internet is just another place where s*x sells and vulnerable people are preyed upon. And any low level hacker can steal a password and steal and identity. It’s just a matter of time before any one person is targeted.”

That indeed was an insightful interview by the actress and it might not affect her because she’s been in the showbiz for long enough to understand the fake tactics of these malicious sites but it does affect the budding artists who slips into depression and deals with anxiety issues because of these leaked picture scandals.

What are your thoughts on Scarlett Johansson breaking her silence on her face used by deepfake sites for p*rn videos? Tell us in the space below.

