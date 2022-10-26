Selena Gomez talks about her past mistakes and mental health in the upcoming documentary. Her fans can’t help but show support for the singer. The Only Murders in the Building actress is known to be vocal about her mental health and in general.

Her words have reached the millions of fans who follow her on social media. But we are not just saying it out of random. Previously, a report selected Selena as the number one influencer in the world for positively affecting others’ decisions. The Taki Taki singer is the most positive celebrity on social media, according to it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now, Selena Gomez’s new documentary, Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me, sees her opening up about her life and mental health. While reflecting on her journey, the actress shares, “I think my past and my mistakes is what drives me into depression.” But she knows it is important to put this aspect out in the open.

Selena Gomez previously spoke with Vanity Fair about her documentary and said, “As nervous as I am to put out something this personal, in my heart, I know now is this time.” Gomez added, “I hope that by sharing my experience and difficulties, it will help people feel inspired to share their own stories. And to have hope that things can and will get better.”

In reaction to her doc, Sel‘s fans showered support on her.

“we all make mistakes some time in life…its ok ….its part of life…no crying over spilt milk,” one fan tweeted.

“You have no fault, you have always done good, and you have helped a lot of people who were next to you. They have not been able to appreciate and love you; they have only taken advantage of your genuineness and of your being yourself. YOU HAVE A HEART OF GOLD,” said another.

“This makes me sad,” another fan wrote.

As Gomez is known to have her comments on mental health reach out to the fans, a few even shared how they relate to it.

“I feel you girl,” a user wrote.

One more said, “Hey twin.”

Selena Gomez’s documentary, My Mind & Me, will be out on 4 November. It will be released on Apple TV plus.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

Must Read: Chris Martin Seeks Restraining Order Against Woman Who Believes She Is Married To Him & That Dakota Johnson Is Using Black Magic To Hurt Her

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram