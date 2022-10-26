Clearly, there now remains nothing private about the married life of Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard. Everything is out in the open, right from what their friends, family or staff members thought about their relationship. Now a hidden testimony of the Aquaman actress’ nurse is going viral which allegedly exposes the violent side of JD. Scroll below for all the details!

From pooping in bed to getting violent on stairs, some of the most unimaginable instances have been revealed. Johnny and Amber have been involved in two legal battles – a defamation suit against The Sun against ‘wife beater’ claims and the Virginia trial over the 2018 op-ed. Both cases have unveiled horrific instances including infidelity, threats and drugs that could send chills down your spine.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Johnny Depp’s global fanbase has now got their hands on an unsealed court document that reveals a deposition by Amber Heard’s nurse, Lisa Beane. As per Geo TV, she allegedly made these revelations to JD’s private doctor MR Kipper.

Talking about one of their violent fallouts, Lisa Beane told, “He (Johnny Depp) was in a rage” when it occurred, “throwing things. That’s all I know.”

She was then asked, “Tell me everything you recall about the conversation you had, that you just mentioned with Monroe Tinker (nurse)”

To this, Lisa Beane responded, “Mr Depp injured his wife, physically injured his wife.”

The entire deposition in favour of Amber Heard had been reportedly deemed confidential by Johnny Depp and hence, was not shown in court.

On the professional front, Amber Heard will be next seen in Aquaman 2. There have been reports that the actress has been removed as Mera and a yet unidentified actress has been doing the re-shoots.

Johnny Depp will be seen as King Louis XV in Jeanne du Barry.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Hollywood updates!

Must Read: Avengers’ Robert Downey Jr Knew Iron Man Would “Kill Himself” 11 Years Before Marvel Broke Everyone’s Heart & It’s Making Us Cry A Little More Today

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram