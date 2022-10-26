Britney Spears took to her Instagram to share a post that appears to be shading Selena Gomez. This comes as a shock to fans as the Only Murders in the Building actress was just at Spears’ wedding with Sam Asghari and the two seemed to be getting along well.

In fact, the Toxic singer was gushed over Selena being a part of the celebration. Spears took to her Instagram back then and shared a post dedicated to Gomez. She praised her and wrote how happy she was that Sel attended her wedding. So what is the new post all about?

Britney Spears shared a photo of herself in a red bikini. The One More Time singer captioned the pic by saying, “Don’t you just love the nerve of women who stand firmly getting awards and speak on their beliefs about not showing their bodies on Instagram ???!!!!!” Some think it’s a reference to Selena Gomez’s 2016 AMA speech where she touched upon people posting their “bodies” to Instagram.

Britney Spears added, “They say ‘This is NOT something I would do’ yet those women are the very ones who get 4 million dollar budget videos made about sucking and licking on homemade ice cream!!!! These other girls have nothing but beautiful bodies !!!! Who cares if the flaunt it ??? THEY SHOULD !!!”

The caption is now edited. However, fans seemingly thought that it is a dig at Selena Gomez as the “homemade ice cream” music video may be a reference to Gomez’s 2020 collaboration with the South Korean girl group BLACKPINK, titled Ice Cream.

Check out a few reactions here:

“Come off it already. She’s throwing shade at Selena. For no reason. That’s why she keeps bringing up Justin Bieber. Btw she’s talking about Selena and Black Pink’s “Ice Cream,” one fan said.

“Selena has shown nothing but love and support for you throughout the years, and in return, she gets weekly shady Instagram posts from you… check yourself girl,” another commented.

A third user wrote, “You keep subbing Selena like she doesn’t have more important things to worry about. Go reconcile with your children.”

“Girl stop shading Selena… she ain’t do shit to you but support you,” said another.

Do you think Britney Spears was referencing Selena Gomez in her post?

