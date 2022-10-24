Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber may have sparked a note of friendship after they broke the internet by posing together for a photograph. While Justin Bieber is allegedly having trouble over his ex and wife becoming friends. For the unversed, recently, Sel and Hailey met each other at the 2022 Academy Museum Gala.

Both Hollywood beauties posed together for a photo that immediately went viral on social media. Fans couldn’t hold it in and went haywire. It came days after the model spoke about the claims of stealing the Baby singer from Gomez.

If you don’t know, Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber tied the knot in 2018, just months after he broke up with Selena Gomez. Many people thought the Biebers’ relationship overlapped. However, now all things are settled in the past, and now it seems like Sel and Hailey are becoming friends. According to In Touch Weekly, reconciliation came easy for the two women because Gomez is finally over her ex-boyfriend.

“After years of being pitted against each other, Selena and Hailey are on friendly terms. They’re both in very different places in their lives now, so they were finally able to put the past behind them and make peace,” the source said, and added, “She’s mature enough now to realize she and Justin were a recipe for disaster. She’s over him. She thinks Hailey is a good person and wishes her well,” an insider told the outlet.

However, Justin Bieber isn’t too thrilled with the idea of Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber becoming friends. “He’s freaking out over them comparing notes. He’s even warned Hailey to keep her distance from Selena, despite calling a truce. As far as he’s concerned, all hell can break loose again at any moment,” the source said.

While Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber have been happily married for years, Selena Gomez has made the news over several dating rumours.

