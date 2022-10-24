Trust Rapper Kanye West aka Ye to make the most bizarre comments about things and some that are wild enough for the Internet to keep talking about them for months to follow. His controversial statements from over a year ago during the Presidential campaign continue to come back in the mainstream time and again. While his infamous tug of war with former wife Kim Kardashian also is in the limelight very much till now, he has decided to make it even intent by calling out Quentin Tarantino and Jamie Foxx for stealing his idea.

Yes, you read that right. In the new claims by Ye this week, the fresh reports say that the rapper now claims maverick filmmaker Tarantino stole his music video idea and then turned that into a movie. And the movie in question here is none other than the critically acclaimed hit Django Unchained. No, these aren’t speculations but actual words said by Kanye and no this isn’t a prank either.

Directed by Quentin Tarantino, Django Unchained was released in 2012 and started Jamie Foxx, Samuel L Jackson, Leonardo DiCaprio and many other prolific Hollywood faces. The movie holds 2 Oscars and multiple awards at prestigious galas. Over the years it has only increased its fandom and now a decade later of its release Kanye West says that it was his idea that Tarantino stole. Read on to know everything you should know about the same.

Kanye West was in conversation with Piers Morgan when he chose to make the wild claim. As per his comment he pitched the idea of Django Unchained as a music video to Jamie Foxx and Quentin Tarantino for his 2005 song Gold Digger and the two turned it into a feature length movie. “The idea for ‘Django’ I pitched to [actor] Jamie Foxx and Quentin Tarantino as the video for ‘Gold Digger’ and then Tarantino turned it into a film.”

However, Quentin Tarantino and Jamie Foxx are yet to react to this claims and the world is waiting. Meanwhile, Kanye West has again decided to talk about his dynamic with Kim Kardashian. He has said that he will keep loving her even if they are separated on paper. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

