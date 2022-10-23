Kanye West loves the headlines. Unfortunately Ye – as he has legally changed his name to, has mostly been making it to the news for not-so-good reasons ranging from brands like Vogue and Balenciaga cutting off ties with him, his anti-semitic remarks, White Lives Matter support and more. New reports claim he’s brought on board Camille Vasquez to help him deal with these Ls he getting in the business world.

For those wondering where you’ve heard Camille’s name earlier, she is the same attorney who gained global attention for her legal skills while representing Johnny Depp in his recent defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard. She not only gained immense popularity for the way she argued and counter-argued in the highly publicised trial, but for also shutting down “sexist” rumours of her and Depp being romantically involved.

As per a recent TMZ report, sources close to Kanye West have informed them that the rapper recently hired Camille Vasquez and the Brown Rudnick firm to represent his business interest. As per the publication, Camille will be among a group of attorneys representing Ye’s business interests including contracts, deals and the works.

For those wondering what’s happening in Kanye West’s professional life, the rapper has been under fire lately for a number of reasons including his anti-semitic remarks and wearing a White Lives Matter shirt to his Yeezy fashion show at the recent Paris Fashion Week. Owing to these controversies, fashion brands working with Ye have been urged to take a stand and this had resulted in several not-so-pleasant things for him.

The rapper who is known to have collaborated with major brands in the industry seemed to have suffered a business blow with names like Vogue and Balenciaga no longer wanting to associate themselves with him and having him removed from their inner circles.

While Camille Vasquez and the Brown Rudnick film will represent Kanye West’s business interest, the rapper recently hired Melinda Gates’ former divorce attorney, Bob Cohen, to represent him in his ongoing divorce from Kim Kardashian. As per reports, if Kim and Ye can’t come to an agreement by December, the divorce will go to trial. The site reported Camille and the team will not be involved in the divorce.

