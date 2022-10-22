After a long wait, finally Taylor Swift has released her latest music album Midnight, and Tay fans are going crazy on the internet overnight. They are relating to the songs, making covers, memes, sharing and resharing the lyrics, and everything under the sun. However, there’s a bonus track, Bigger Than The Whole Sky on the ‘3am’ edition of the album that has attracted the fans more than ever. Why? Scroll below to find out!

Taylor is known for writing emotional lyrics that will touch your heart or you will be able to relate to your situations. And she has done it again with her recent album ‘Midnight’.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, as soon as the song, Bigger Than The Sky released, fans have been going crazy over it as they think that Taylor Swift has subtly mentioned her secret alleged miscarriage. As the second verse of the song, Bigger Than The Whole Sky goes like, “Goodbye, goodbye, goodbye / You were bigger than the whole sky / You were more than just a short time / And I’ve got a lot to pine about/ I’ve got a lot to live without,” it seems like she is saying goodbye to someone whom she has never met. This started the Twitter trend of thinking about her alleged miscarriage.

Taylor Swift further says in the song, “I’m never gonna meet / What could’ve been, would’ve been / What should’ve been you / What could’ve been, would’ve been you.” Well, even though we have no confirmation about it and it’s unclear that what might have inspired her to write the song, the fans took to their Twitter handle and speculated her secret miscarriage.

One of the fans wrote, “Did Taylor Swift write ‘Bigger than the whole sky’ about a miscarriage because (crying emoji)”, another one penned, “Taylor swifts new song Bigger than the whole sky hits hard when you’ve suffered a miscarriage. I may have cried too many times listening to it.” One of the Tweets can be read as, “Heads up to my fellow miscarriage mamas: Bigger Than The Whole Sky off Taylor Swift’s new album (one of the bonus tracks) is rough, and I’d suggest listening with some tissues when you’re not already feeling raw.” Another one wrote, “Taylor, I am sorry for what you went through to create this song, but thank you for giving us something to remember our angel babies. #biggerthanthewholesky #TaylorSwift.” Another Tweet reads, “Why does bigger than the whole sky sound like it’s about a miscarriage. My heart is in pieces on the floor.”

Heads up to my fellow miscarriage mamas: Bigger Than The Whole Sky off Taylor Swift’s new album (one of the bonus tracks) is rough, and I’d suggest listening with some tissues when you’re not already feeling raw ❤️ — Maya is still masking 🌸 (@mayalmwwade) October 21, 2022

Taylor, I am sorry for what you went through to create this song, but thank you for giving us something to remember our angel babies. 👼🏽🤍 #biggerthanthewholesky #TaylorSwift — Crista 🌙 (@Twistaa_Cristaa) October 22, 2022

Why does bigger than the whole sky sound like it's about a miscarriage. My heart is in pieces on the floor. — Beth (@ElizabethErinn) October 21, 2022

On her personal front, Taylor Swift has been dating Joe Alwyn since 2016 but has kept their relationship quite private and away from all the glares. Well, do you think Taylor shared her personal life secret through Bigger Than The Sky? Let us know!

For more news, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Noah Centineo On Playing ‘Atom Smasher’ In Black Adam: “I Grew Up Watching Animated DC Films”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram