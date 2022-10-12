The world is filled with Swifties (Taylor Swift fans) and Stylers (Harry Styles fans) – and in 2012 when the two popstars were in a short-lived but public relationship, they were happy. However, when the two split, these same fans got quite a few songs from the Folklore songstress about the One Direction singer. In fact, not only did she write about him, but she also shaded him and their failed romance on different occasions.

Today, we tell you of the time she took a dig at Harry when she won the Best Female Video for ‘I Knew You Were Trouble’ at the MTV VMAs in 2013. She indirectly thanked the ‘Watermelon Sugar’ singer for inspiring her to pen the song and left his 1-D bandmates Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson amused. Scroll below to refresh your memory about the incident (just in case you forgot it – it was iconic!)

Dressed in a stunning Herve Leger blue bandage dress creation, Taylor Swift back-handedly thanked Harry Styles when she was presented with her astronaut trophy by Pharrell Williams and Daft Punk for ‘I Knew You Were Trouble.’ In clips of the 2013 MTV VMAs available on YouTube, we see Taylor head to the stage and begin her thank you speech saying, “I want to thank the fans because I tweeted about this a lot, I really wanted this.”

Then, indirectly mentioning the ex who inspired her to write the song, Taylor Swift quickly added, “I also want to thank the person who inspired this song because he knows exactly who he is, because now I’ve got one of these.” Kudos to the camera team who immediately panned their lenses to an awkward-looking Harry chewing some gum and clapping for the ‘Shake It Off’ singer’s win.

While Harry’s awkwardness and Taylor’s sass cannot be missed, the ‘As It Was’ singer One Direction bandmates stole the show with their amused looks. While Niall turned to Louis Tomilson and smirked the latter tried controlling his laughter before turning to Harry – who seemed to be counting the stars. Take a look at one clip from the MTV VMAs capturing the entire incident here:

While this was (and still is) a headline-worthy clip, the same award show also saw Taylor Swift say “shut the f*ck up” when Harry Styles and his One Direction bandmates Niall Horan, Louis Tomilson, Liam Payne and Zayn Malik graced the stage on winning the Best Pop Video Award.

