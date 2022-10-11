No one is as daring as Rihanna, and her new video is a testament to that. Our bad gal Riri just welcomed her first kid, a baby boy, with partner A$AP Rocky in May. The internet went into a breakdown after she announced her pregnancy via a photoshoot.

Since then, she flexed her styling game and redefined pregnancy fashion. Post the birth of her child, the pop singer kept low. Only recently did she rebound on the internet, and how! Riri took to her Instagram to post a ‘cheeky’ video, and we can’t keep calm.

The Umbrella singer shared a video of herself wearing an oversized gray hoodie and matching tiny underwear. Rihanna danced in it and gave a glimpse of her fine a**. Riri left her hair open and had chic bangs. She accessorised with a necklace and bracelet, and her face was covered with jaw-dropping makeup. She captioned the video with, “thottin just got cozy…”

Rihanna’s fans took to the comment section to react to the video. Several users left fire emojis under the replies.

“Oh how I’ve missed seeing your fine a** on my feed,” one fan wrote.

Another wrote, “I can’t breathe.”

“I would Get my Photography license just to take pictures of you,” a third person wrote.

“I think I died,” one Rihanna fan reacted.

A few fans even pointed out the song, which was played in the video, and wondered if it is a new track. While talking about the Ocean’s 8 actresses, she also took to her Instagram recently to announce her headlining next year’s Super Bowl Halftime.

Her first post since giving birth was a shot of Rihanna’s hand holding a football. It was enough for people to understand what it meant, and they couldn’t hold it in. Netizens went into a frenzy upon hearing the news and are excited for Super Bowl 2023.

