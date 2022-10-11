Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s official trailer was released a while back and took us back to its first venture where Chadwick Boseman played T’Challa’s role and mesmerised us. But in 2020, Chadwick passed away, leaving his title and throne behind. However, Marvel Cinematic Universe has come up with its second installment, and in November, the movie will release for its audience to enjoy. But a question still lingers, who will be the next Black Panther? Well, we might have the answer for you! Don’t trust us? Scroll below to know about it.

In the last few seconds of the official trailer of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, we get a glimpse of someone wearing the mantle and becoming the protector of Wakanda. By the look of it, it seemed a female character, and we think it was Shuri. Yes, you heard that right.

Wakanda has quite a lot of powerful female characters, including Nakia and Okoye, who can be considered contenders for becoming Black Panther, but we are quite sure it’s Shuri (played by Letitia Wright). Why? Well, because of this trivia.

As reported in Screenrant, even though in the movies, we have seen T’Challa inherited the name from his father, in the comics, he actually won the title from his uncle in a fight. However, it’s not only T’Challa who wears the mantle, but as per the comics, when T’Challa becomes ill, his sister Shuri (Letitia Wright in movies) puts on the mantle.

And well, as per the official poster, we can see Letitia Wright aka Shuri in the centre, and her headgear can also be seen behind her. The movie is all set to release and to be honest, we can’t wait to see how the story will unfold now that Chadwick Boseman is no more!

In the film, Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba) fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda. Introducing Tenoch Huerta as Namor, king of Talokan, the film also stars Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena and Alex Livinalli.

What do you think? Will Shuri be able to carry forward the legacy of Black Panther and be a protector of Wakanda? Let us know your theories in the comments!

