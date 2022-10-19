Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are in the news again. This time however it’s not owing to one throwing shade at the other but because of their divorce getting finalized. Yes, you read that right. As per a recent entertainment report, the rapper – who legally goes by the name Ye, is ready to settle his divorce with the reality star and has also taken a legal step towards the same.

For the unversed, Kim filed for divorce from the ‘Donda’ singer in February 2021 following several outbursts by the rapper and him airing the family’s dirty laundry in public. Post their separation too, the Yeezys designer has made several accusations against Kim and her family, his soon-to-be ex-wife’s now-ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson and the Kardashians-Jenners keeping his kids away from him.

As per a new Pagesix report, it seems like Kanye West is ready to legally settle his divorce from his estranged wife Kim Kardashian. As per the website, the rapper has hired one of the most high-powered attorneys in Hollywood (they previously represented Melinda Gates in her divorce from Bill Gates) for it.

According to court documents obtained by the publication, Kanye West had filed a “declaration of disclosure,” which is usually filed when a divorce case is on the verge of being settled. The documents also show that the father of four has sent over all of his financial information to Kim Kardashian. While this suggests that the ex-couple have (kin-da) agreed on splitting up their multi-billion dollar empire, what is their stand when it comes to their children?

As per the publication, there’s no indication that the rapper and reality star have agreed on custody of their four children — North (9), Saint (6), Chicago (4) and Psalm (3). This custody battle may prove to be an uphill battle for Kardashian as Ye, despite saying he and Kim had been co-parenting better, told Tucker Carlson recently that he isn’t willing to ‘compromise’ when it comes to his kids’ education.

According to Kanye West, he and Kim Kardashian have been ‘feuding for months’ with regard to where their children should be schooled. It was then that the rapper suggested they split time between their private school and his Donda Academy. The rapper had told Carlson, “Right now we’ve come to a compromise — but I’m not finished because I don’t compromise — but we’ve come to a compromise that my kids come to my school after school and they learn choir.”

As per the publication, the Skims founder currently has custody of their children ‘80 percent’ of the time. It also noted sources stating that the beauty guru refuses to talk to West about their kids’ schedules without her assistant present. Reportedly Kim has also cut off all communication with West amid his social media tirades.

