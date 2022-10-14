Ever wondered how Kim Kardashian and the other sisters would look without plastic surgery? Well, an AI has generated photos of the SKIMS mogul and Kylie Jenner if they wouldn’t have gone under the knife. Cosmetic surgery is a common thing for celebrities to get done.

Likes of Bella Hadid, Britney Spears, Courteney Cox, and more have opened up about their experiences. Despite that, it has been a controversial thing, especially when it comes to the film industry. People have condemned those who went under the knife and promoted it. While others have been a little more open-minded, but as long as the celebrity is accepting it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Kardashian-Jenner clan, which consists of Kourtney, Khloe, Kris, and Kim Kardashian, and Kendall and Kylie Jenner, are known for getting injections to modify their faces. The Kylie Cosmetic founder has received ample hate over her lip fillers. Jenner, who has opened up about being insecure about her lips in the past, admitted getting them on the reality show Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

As for Kim Kardashian, the fashion mogul accepted botox but denied any other surgeries beyond that. Now, a TikTok user who goes by the name @vandahoodlive shared AI-generated photos that predict how Kim and Kylie Jenner would look if they didn’t get plastic surgeries. When it comes to the middle Kardashian sister, she looks quite similar. Only a few fine lines are added, and a bit of difference between her nose and lips can be spotted.

https://t.co/m2o4UaNGmK AI guesses what Kardashians would look like ‘without plastic surgery’

AI guesses what Kardashians would look… # pic.twitter.com/phUBn9uUzk — American Warrior (@Th0rKnight) October 13, 2022

As for Kylie, obviously, it is her lips that are most noticeably different. A slight change in her facial structure is seen as well. Jenner’s plump lips have become a trademark for her cosmetic business.

Over the years, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and the rest of the sisters have become more vocal about their plastic surgeries. Kim is often seen promoting different procedures on her Instagram as well.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

Must Read: Dwayne Johnson Was Once Told The Rock Would Never Be A Successful Movie Star: “You Gotta Lose Weight, Go On A Diet, You’re Too Big…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram