Every new day, there’s an update on Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles’ relationship. So far, there have been a lot of twists and turns. Ever since Wilde’s kids’ former nanny started to drop truth bombs, there have been more unfolding of scandalous truths. Now, recently, we got to know that during the shooting of Don’t Worry Darling, Olivia Pugh and Styles had allegedly flirted with each other. Shocking? Yes, that’s right. Scroll below to get the scoop.

Well, Olivia and Harry started dating each other while filming for their film Don’t Worry Darling, and since then, speculations and controversies have been quite rife. Post-shooting, there were rumours that Florence had a fallout with Olivia, even though nobody clearly knew what made these two leading ladies come to loggerheads.

Now, Olivia Wilde’s kids’ former nanny has allegedly claimed that Florence Pugh and Harry Styles had a fling with each other for a brief period of time before Olivia and Harry became a thing. In an interview with the Daily Mail, the nanny (named as Erika Genaro by TMZ and a few sources of Page Six have also confirmed) spilled some more beans and shared that Jason Sudeikis had said, “Flo was fuc*ing Harry and she had a boyfriend.” Well, Florence had broken off her longtime relationship with Zach Braff, earlier this year.

The nanny has shared a lot of incidents about Olivia Wilde, Jason Sudeikis and Harry Styles. And following that, the ex-couple had issued a joint statement to Page Six. An excerpt of the message can be read as, “As parents, it is incredibly upsetting to learn that a former nanny of our two young children would choose to make such false and scurrilous accusations about us publicly.”

Well, there were speculations that Florence Pugh did not like and was quite upset with the fact that Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde were hooking up on the Palm Springs set. A source close to the development had told Page Six, “I can tell you for a fact that Flo seeing Olivia and Harry all over each other on set did not go down well as Olivia was still with Jason when she first hooked up with Harry.”

Well, we have no confirmation on this matter from any of the celebs, so we don’t know for sure. What do you think of this new revelation? Let us know in the comments!

