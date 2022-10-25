Over the years we have had many actors play Superman – the super-powered alien born on Krypton and who came to Earth as a baby moments before his planet was destroyed. Some actors who played Clark Kent – a reporter with specs and a superhero without them, include From Kirk Alyn (1948-1950), Christopher Reeve (1978-80), Dean Cain (1993-1997), Brandon Routh (2006), Tom Welling (2001-2011), Tyler Hoechlin (2021-Present) and Henry Cavill (2013-2017).

Well, the span of the character for the last name mentioned above has changed. Yes, Henry is back as Superman in the DCEU and he’s taken to social media to OFFICIALLY confirm the same. Read on to know more about his return and his message to fans announcing it.

Henry Cavill will be seen donning the red cape and blue tights once again and he confirmed the same via social media late last night. On Monday, following the release of DC’s Black Adam starring Dwayne Johnson in the lead and its impressive opening weekend, Cavill shared an Instagram video in which he announced that he had returned to the role of Superman in the DC Extended Universe.

Henry Cavill appears in a mid-credits cameo as Superman in the new Dwayne Johnson-led superhero film. Sharing the video, the actor captioned it, “A very small taste of what’s to come, my friends. The dawn of hope renewed. Thank you for your patience, it will be rewarded.”

The video begins with a glimpse of Cavill as the superhero from another planet before it cuts to him discussing his return as the iconic superhero. In the video, Cavill is heard saying he “wanted to wait until the weekend was over” before he shared the announcement so people could first see his un-credited Black Adam cameo. He then adds, “But now that plenty of you have [seen the movie], I wanted to make it official that I am back as Superman and the image you see on this post and what you saw in Black Adam are just a very small taste of things to come.”

Henry Cavill previously played Clark Kent/Superman in 2013’s Man of Steel, 2016’s Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice, 2017’s Justice League and 2021’s Zack Snyder’s Justice League. As per a The Hollywood Reporter article, Cavill will star in “at least one solo Superman movie” in his return.

