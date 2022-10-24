NBC’s Friends starring Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green, Courteney Cox as Monica Geller, David Schwimmer as Ross Geller, Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing, Matt LeBlanc as Joey Tribbiani and Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay is a fan favourite even today. In 2021, Friends: The Reunion was released celebrating the show and Cara Delevingne paid a special tribute to her favourite character in it – in a very special way.

The reunion special didn’t take forward the storyline of the six friends we saw for 10 years seen dealing with personal and professional problems but brought to life some iconic moments as the cast and crew recollected shooting the show and the fun behind the cameras.

It was while bringing to life one such moment that Cara Delevingne gave Jennifer Aniston’s Rachel a marvellous tribute by flaunting her scarlet underwear. If you’re wondering how could such a thing be a tribute – man, you need to re-watch the show! For the forgetful minds, Cara didn’t recreate any of Rachel’s fab date night dress or any of her chic work-wear looks, the British model walked the runway wearing the memorable pink bridesmaid dress Anniston’s character wore to her ex-fiance Barry and ex-best friend’s Mindy’s wedding.

Remembering the dress now? The one with puffy pink sleeves, and a floofy skirt that has Chandler saying he doesn’t have her sheep. While the pink itself sure made Jennifer Anniston’s Rachel Green stand apart from the other weddinggoers (besides the other bridesmaids), she also suffered a not-so-subtle wardrobe malfunction and showed off her underwear as unknowingly she left the skirt tucked in her red panties. And that’s what Cara Delevingne recreated – sweet na!

It left the OG gang sitting beside the ramp in splits.

Sharing the pictures – featuring the intentional wardrobe malfunction, Cara Delevingne captioned her post, “Omw to Barry & Mindy’s wedding.” Check it out!

We are loving it!

