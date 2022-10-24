The Kardashians and Jenner never fail to make the headlines owing to the drama related to their personal lives. While Kim Kardashian makes the news cause of Kanye West, her younger sister Kylie Jenner is in the news today on accounts of reports/posts claiming Travis Scott is cheating on her. The 31-year-old Astroworld rapper has been accused of cheating on the 25-year-old billionaire with his ex, 27-year-old supermodel Rojean Kar. Scroll below to read the drama!

Travis and Rojean have been romantically linked way before 2013 – the year Scott and Jenner‘s love story began. The supermodel’s name also popped up when Stormi’s parents had a brief breakup in 2019. Back then, both had denied the rumours. However, a few days back, Kar’s Instagram Story reawakened the cheating rumours. In a video shared, one could see what appears to be the set for a music video with Travis in the background.

Sharing the video on her private social media handle, Rojean Kar captioned it, “I’m directing obvi.” Rojean captioned the IG story with a wink emoji. When The Shade Room posted Kar’s story alongside one of Travis’ photo on set, the supermodel allegedly commented and then proceeded to delete it: “I didn’t even realize he was there. Y’all need to stop perpetuating this s**t.”

Taking to his Instagram stories, Travis Scott wrote in response – in all caps, “It’s a lot of weird shit going on. An uninvited person was sneaking photos on what was supposed to be a closed set while I was directing a video. I’m saying this for the last time. I don’t know this person. I’ve never been with this person. So please stop with the continuous cyber games and the fictional storytelling.”

In reply to Travis Scott’s post denying the cheating accusations, Rojean Kar shared a video on social media. In it, the 27-year-old supermodel is heard saying, “Okay, so what we’re not going to do is we’re not going to lie on me because…I’ve been good. I posted whatever f*cking Story you guys wanted me to post. I pretended I didn’t know you, went along with whatever f*cking narrative you guys wanted to no matter how much bullsh*t I got from it.”

Further calling out Kylie Jenner’s boyfriend and baby day, the supermodel continued, “But to say you don’t know me and you’ve never been with me, when you’ve definitely been with me, when everyone’s seen you with me, when I have pictures and videos of you with me…c’mon. C’mon, sir.” The supermodel added, “Even this Valentine’s Day, I saw you, I ran out the door, and you had every single girl I know blowing me up, like ‘Trav‘s asking for you, come back.’ Are we pretending that didn’t happen too? You cheat on that b*tch every single night. The whole f*cking city sees it.” The video was captured and shared by The Shade Room as Kar is currently private on Instagram.

In what seemed to be a response to Rojean Kar’s Valentine’s Day claim, Travis Scott in a now-deleted Instagram story, shared a picture clicked on February 14 at 8:09 pm. Along with the photo of a dining room table decorated with a bouquet, the Astroworld rapper wrote, “If u wasn’t at this table on V day then u wasn’t with me,” – implying that he spent the evening with only Kylie Jenner. Rojean then posted messages, which she claims are proof that the duo were at the same event later in the night. “Maybe your brain is all scrambled from like all the M***y you take.. but you was at Gunna’s party on Feb 14th aka Valentine’s Day,” Kar wrote, further alleging she “had 10 missed call[s] from [Scott’s] friends … [as] soon as [she] left.”

On his IG story, Travis Scott posted a screenshot from Courtney Luxe. Luxe, commenting on Rojean Kar’s post had commented, “big cap. i’ve been working with travis for 8 years + i was on set all day as he was directing a video for another artist. this lady is delusional + she was not there with him. he does no f**k with her in any way. nothing else to see here,” with two sleeping emojis.

