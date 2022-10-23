Janhvi Kapoor never leaves a chance to take social media with her sartorial fashion choices. From the past few days, the diva is ruling the web owing to her stunning appearances at a couple of Diwali parties hosted by Bollywood biggies. That apart she has also been slaying the promotional looks for her upcoming film Mili.

The Gunjan Saxena actress is currently basking in the success of the OTT film GoodLuck Jerry which received rave reviews from audiences and critics.

For her recent outing, Janhvi Kapoor picked a bodycon all-black jumpsuit which seems to be made of an ultra-luxe stretch crepe, power mesh and also features a soft satin scooped neckline with a v-shaped back. The dress gives a fully boned bodice to give one a snatched and structured fit. She paired her look with match pumps.

For accessories, she chose statement earrings and finger rings while tying her hair in a sleek high ponytail. Letting her dramatic eyes do all the talking, Janhvi Kapoor accentuated her cheekbones with sharp contouring. Doesn’t she give you major Kylie Jenner vibes?

Check it out below:

Costing GBP £169.00, this stunning ensemble can make you look like the shining star of any event ranging. Right from dinner dates to a night out with your girls or any glam function or event, you can style it however you want it to.

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor is currently gearing up for the release of Mili which is produced by her daddy dearest Boney Kapoor. That apart she also has Mr & Mrs Mahi opposite Rajkummar Rao. Later she will be seen sharing the screen space with Varun Dhawan in Bawaal. The duo recently wrapped up the film’s shooting.

Coming back, how many of you like Janhvi Kapoor’s all-black ensemble? Do let us know. Meanwhile, stay tuned to Koimoi for more such fashion pieces.

