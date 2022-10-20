Khloe Kardashian says that she is contemplating getting a b**b job. One thing that we all know for sure is that the Kardashian and Jenner clan have got plastic surgeries. Whether it is botox or lip fillers, they have done it all and have opened up about their experiences as well. While a lot of their fans have appreciated them for accepting it, others have criticised the sisters over the same.

It is not uncommon for celebs to go under the knife. While talking about the Kardashians, recently, netizens claimed that Kim Kardashian has removed her breast implants. This comes after the SKIMS founder was seen looking thinner than usual in one of her outfits that had a plunging neckline.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Coming back to the point, Kim’s younger sister, Khloe Kardashian has now opened up about following the steps of her sisters Kylie Jenner and others and is thinking of getting a b**b job done. During the latest episode of The Kardashians, Khloe was seen getting a hip replacement. It was then that she said, “I’m really contemplating getting my b**bs done. It’s just something I think about.” Khloe confessed that she is inspired to get it after looking at her sisters in bikinis.

“I’m wearing a latex top with a bra top so they look great right now, and I wish they looked like this all the time,” Khloe Kardashian explained. “I just want them fuller. When you see me in a bikini, I don’t have cleavage. My sisters have this ample cleavage. I don’t know, you gotta see them without this top on, but that’s for another show,” she added.

Though Khloe is just thinking about it if the reality show star does go on with the procedure, it won’t be her first one. Previously, she opened up about getting a nose job after fans speculated if she changed her face.

We think Khloe Kardashian looks perfect the way she is. But to each their own!

Must Read: Kanye West’s Latest Attacks Are On US President Joe Biden, Calls POTUS “F*cking Retarded” For Not Listening To Elon Musk

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram