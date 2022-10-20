Amber Heard’s role as Mera in Aquaman 2 has gained a lot of buzz over the last few months. Post the Johnny Depp case several fans have demanded the removal of the actress from the Jason Momoa starrer. Petitions after petitions have been created and garnered signatures millions over the same.

It was last said that The Lost Kingdom’s release date has been pushed ahead. The reason that some speculated was because of reshooting Heard’s part with another actress. The name that popped up was Emilia Clarke. However, it was just a rumour and wasn’t confirmed.

But now, another source has claimed that Amber Heard seems to be removed from Aquaman 2. As per Giant Freakin Robot, a trusted source, YouTuber Syl Abdul, has claimed that the actress is missing from the reshoots, adding more fire to the rumours. The source has said that almost everyone is back except Amber and that the identity of the other actress who has replaced Heard is kept mum.

If we think about it, these new claims don’t seem to be absolutely false. As we know that Amber Heard is currently in Spain. Some suggested that she is there for a vacation with her daughter and alleged girlfriend, Bianca Butti. But another report recently came in that stated, Heard moving to Spain was to escape Hollywood. Sources claimed that The Rum Diary actress knows Johnny Depp has powerful A-listers backing him up.

By moving to Spain, where no one knows her, Amber hopes to make a fresh start with a daughter, said the insider. If the reshoots of Aquaman 2 are happening right now, and if Heard is still in Europe, then the rumours make sense.

However, it is equally possible that the reshoots don’t involve Mera and are only for Ben Affleck’s Batman, who has joined the Jason Momoa starrer. Only time will tell if Amber Heard is still in Aquaman 2 or not. The movie will now be released in December 2023.

