Jet-setting international socialite, Paris Hilton, who was most recently in the news after her interview with Meghan Markle on the Archetype podcast of the Duchess of Sussex, landed in Mumbai on Wednesday evening sporting track pants.

She is in Mumbai to promote her fragrance, Ruby Rush, along with the international ‘Spiritual House’ DJ, yoga guru and ‘Heartfulness Meditation’ trainer, Pierre Ravan.

Upon landing in Mumbai, Paris Hilton was seen happily clicking selfies with fans who recognised her and instantly mobbed her.

Paris Hilton wore a black velvet zipper jacket with matching track pants. The outfit had heart-shaped embroidery on the sleeve. Hilton completed the look with black sunglasses and a trendy cap.

The hotel heiress is making her first official appearance on Thursday at the Phoenix Palladium mall in Mumbai, where she has promised that apart from enjoying her company, her potential customers, who will get a signed bottle of her fragrance, will be able to groove to DJ Ravan’s music.

“I am obsessed with my new Ruby Rush fragrance, it’s my go-to scent for day and night,” Hilton said in a promo statement. “I wear it to give me confidence and feel powerful. I love the colour red, it radiates energy and makes me feel sexy. In addition, red is the colour of the root chakra that allows us to be grounded and connected to universal energies, which is totally hot.”

Will Mumbai’s star-struck fashionistas buy this cocktail of business speak and spiritual mumbo-jumbo? The turnout at the promotional event on Thursday will show how well the hype has gone down with the stiletto set.

