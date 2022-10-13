Paris Hilton claims to have faced s*xual abuse when she was 16 years old. The socialite is known for being open about her life and doesn’t hold back while sharing her thoughts. Previously, Hilton spoke about the unrealistic beauty standards seen on social media and said using filters on pictures can be harmful to youngsters.

She described the current beauty standards as ‘toxic’ and said that she is worried about the impact they have on the youth of today. Now, the hotel heiress has opened up about something more personal to her.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In an interview with the New York Times, Paris Hilton claimed she had to get nonconsensual cervical exams at 16 years old while at Provo Canyon School in the late 90s. “Very late at night, this would be around like three or four in the morning, they would take me and other girls into this room, and they would perform medical exams,” Paris said.

“This wasn’t even with a doctor. It was with a couple of different staff members, where they would have us lay on the table and put their fingers inside of us. And I don’t know what they were doing, but it was definitely not a doctor,” Paris Hilton continued. “It was really scary, and it’s something that I really had blocked out for many years, but it’s coming back all the time now, and I think about it, and now, looking back as an adult, that was definitely s*xual abuse,” she added.

“I cried while they held me down & said, ‘No!’ They just said, ‘Shut up. Be quiet. Stop struggling or you’ll go to Obs,’” Hilton said and added, “It’s important to open up about these painful moments so I can heal & help put an end to this abuse.”

It is such a scary ordeal, and we can’t begin to imagine how Paris Hilton feels. Unfortunately, she isn’t the only celebrity who has spoken about facing s*xual abuse. Lady Gaga, Tyler Perry, Oprah Winfrey, and more have opened up about their experiences as well.

More power to them!

Must Read: Amber Heard Makes The Next Move In The Johnny Depp Case, Cites 16 Grounds For Appeal & Calls The Verdict “Inherently & Irreconcilably Inconsistent”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram