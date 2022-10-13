Black Adam Early Reactions Are In! Dwayne Johnson's DC Debut Received Praise From Critics
Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam Early Reviews Are In ( Photo Credit – Movie Poster / Still )

Black Adam starring Dwayne Johnson, has received its first set of reviews, and so far, they are mostly good. The actor is making his DC debut officially on 21 October. The highly-anticipated movie has been made through Warner Bros’ constant delays of films. Fans are excited to see the actor as a superhero.

Currently, rumours are rife that Henry Cavill’s Superman is in the movie. Many have wanted the Enola Holmes actor to return as the superhero. So has The Rock, who has teased that Cavill is in the upcoming flick on several occasions. Dwayne has also teased a fight between the two characters.

Fans will just have to wait a little longer to know if this is true or not. Meanwhile, early reactions to Black Adam come pouring in on Twitter. Most of the reviews on the Dwayne Johnson starrer are positive. One even said that it is the best DC movie after Zack Snyder’s Justice League. However, some criticised its plot, CGI, and more.

“Epic on Every Level,” a user said.

“Black Adam is the best DCEU movie since Zack Snyder’s JL and it definitely embraces the DCEU with multiple new characters and great action sequences. Also, there’s a Cameo that will have everyone talking for weeks. I can’t wait to see it again!” one user wrote.

Another said, “Had to go through metal detectors for the Black Adam NY screening. Pity, it’s bad – no emotional depth, zero sense of peril for the main character, and dull CGI battles.”

Check out more reactions here:

Besides Dwayne Johnson, Black Adam stars Sarah Shahi, Noah Centineo, Pierce Brosnan, Jennifer Holland, and more. It is directed by Jaume Collet-Serra. Are you excited about watching the DC movie?

