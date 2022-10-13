Black Adam starring Dwayne Johnson, has received its first set of reviews, and so far, they are mostly good. The actor is making his DC debut officially on 21 October. The highly-anticipated movie has been made through Warner Bros’ constant delays of films. Fans are excited to see the actor as a superhero.

Currently, rumours are rife that Henry Cavill’s Superman is in the movie. Many have wanted the Enola Holmes actor to return as the superhero. So has The Rock, who has teased that Cavill is in the upcoming flick on several occasions. Dwayne has also teased a fight between the two characters.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fans will just have to wait a little longer to know if this is true or not. Meanwhile, early reactions to Black Adam come pouring in on Twitter. Most of the reviews on the Dwayne Johnson starrer are positive. One even said that it is the best DC movie after Zack Snyder’s Justice League. However, some criticised its plot, CGI, and more.

“Epic on Every Level,” a user said.

“Black Adam is the best DCEU movie since Zack Snyder’s JL and it definitely embraces the DCEU with multiple new characters and great action sequences. Also, there’s a Cameo that will have everyone talking for weeks. I can’t wait to see it again!” one user wrote.

Another said, “Had to go through metal detectors for the Black Adam NY screening. Pity, it’s bad – no emotional depth, zero sense of peril for the main character, and dull CGI battles.”

Check out more reactions here:

#BlackAdam is a game-changer!! This is the #DCComics movie I’ve been waiting for & it did not disappoint. @TheRock is electrifyingly brutal as Black Adam! This is what I wanted Black Adam to be. The action in the film is non-stop & seeing the #JSA on the big screen was a thrill! pic.twitter.com/NigTxsfmd7 — Joseph Deckelmeier #BlackLivesMatter (@Joelluminerdi) October 13, 2022

#BlackAdam is DC's most action-packed film to date. It's a non-stop thrill ride that is all about spectacle, and it knows it. Ther3 is barely anytime to breath, or even talk. @TheRock is a perfect Black Adam, plus Pierce Brosnon is a standout. The film will leave fans buzzing! pic.twitter.com/HxCYYNw71w — Ben Rolph / TheDCTVshow @LFF (@TheDCTVshow) October 13, 2022

Black Adam is everything that I hoped it would be and more. A Snyder-esque antihero spectacle that delivers big action and impressive set pieces. Dwayne Johnson transforms into Black Adam, a role that he was born to play. Centineo & Swindell are so damn fun to watch. #BlackAdam pic.twitter.com/V1tY0liyph — Scott Menzel (@ScottDMenzel) October 13, 2022

DC’s #BlackAdam ROCKS! Tons of action, characters you’re instantly invested in & terrific pacing. Dwayne Johnson finds a great balance in being menacing & badass, but also empathetic. Especially loved Aldis Hodge’s Hawkman & Pierce Brosnan’s Doctor Fate. More JSA movies please! pic.twitter.com/YSCco9zYA3 — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) October 13, 2022

I have seen #BlackAdam! This was one of my most anticipated films of the year, and it did not disappoint. The action sequences were incredible, especially the ones with the JSA. The Rock crushes it as Black Adam. The film’s end left me with high hopes for the future of the DCEU. pic.twitter.com/vd0Zy35lWT — Dorian Parks (@DorianParksnRec) October 13, 2022

We can tweet about #BlackAdam I didn’t like it. The script is ridiculous. The JSA members don’t get much development at all. The humor isn’t just bad, it’s CRINGE. I liked Rock a lot, and want him in a much better film. Last 30 minutes are a CGI assault. Wasn’t for me… pic.twitter.com/n9qSQTWhsI — Sean O'Connell (@Sean_OConnell) October 13, 2022

Besides Dwayne Johnson, Black Adam stars Sarah Shahi, Noah Centineo, Pierce Brosnan, Jennifer Holland, and more. It is directed by Jaume Collet-Serra. Are you excited about watching the DC movie?

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

Must Read: Amber Heard Makes The Next Move In The Johnny Depp Case, Cites 16 Grounds For Appeal & Calls The Verdict “Inherently & Irreconcilably Inconsistent”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram