The DCEU is right now being bloomed by a very stressful environment that has been created due to a lot of elements. The first being the new merger with Discovery and that leading to many projects being hung in the realm of uncertainty or straight away being cancelled (Batgirl). Another is of course the heated controversies around their near future ready to release movies. Namely The Flash and Ezra Miller’s questionable activities and Amber Heard’s presence in Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom. Now Justice League 2 is making news.

Yes, you read that just right. Amid all the dark clouds and production stresses, Justice League 2 has found that attention of Warner Bros-Discovery Boss David Zaslav and team. But well there are dark clouds here too, because it isn’t Zack Snyder they are shaping the DCEU Hero Reunion with but a new director and he is already in their realm.

For the unversed, fans of Zack Snyder have been going crazy demanding the reprise of the SnyderVerse and Justice League 2. But now as per the new reports, the makers have decided to hand over JL2 to a new director and that is none other than Andy Muschietti. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

As per Giant Freakin Robot, The makers are planning to give Justice League 2 to Andy Muschietti, who if you are unaware is the director of the The Flash starring infamous Ezra Miller and is up for release soon. While Andy doesn’t come with the fame like Zack Snyder, he has a decent resume to be worthy of directing a movie as big as JL2. But this definitely will not go down well with Snyder fans.

Meanwhile, the bring back Zack Snyder and Reprise SnyderVerse movement are still on in full swing. But it was recently said that the movement that was intensified before the Zack Snyder Cut Of Justice League released was powered by bot accounts and had them in big numbers. What do you have to say about Warner Bros – Discovery going to a new director? Let us know in the comments section below. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more information!

