It’s a new day and new Kim Kardashian news making the buzz across. The beauty mogul is in the headlines almost every day due to some or other reasons, but they are fiery always. Now after making news of her divorce, affairs, and breakups, she has now again hit the mainstream news for her infamous s*x tape with her ex Ray J. While the cold war between them continues to exist, now a new report has revealed that massive dent their much spoken and viewed tape created in the financial world.

For the unversed, Kim dated Ray almost a decade and a half ago, and then it has to be one of the fieriest relationships on K’s list. The two made all the buzz for the wrong reasons when a s*x tape of them involved in the act made it to the internet. Of course, there was a virtual storm that ceased to stop for months and everyone was talking about it.

But as per the reports, that storm did work out well for someone at least. As per the latest The Daily Mail report, the Kim Kardashian and Ray J s*x tape managed to earner much over a million dollars just in a space of 14 days. Read on to know the exact number and everything about it below.

Taking you back to the time, back in 2007, Kim Kardashian and Ray J shot for the tape in Cabo San Lucas. The release of it was legally opposed by Kim but Vivid Entertainment, who managed the selling of it, released it in March. Kim’s lawsuit was dismissed in April just days before she was informed about the figures the tape has managed to earn.

Now revealing the figures earned by the s*x tape, the reports says, “An email to Kim Kardashian, purportedly from Vivid Entertainment CEO Steve Hirsch, claims the explicit tape raked in $1,424,636.63 in revenue, including $1,255,578.50, from DVD sales.” However, Kim had no participation in selling the tape. Even Ray J had revealed that him and Kim signed a deal with Vivid, which brought them $400,000 for the tape plus 12.5%.

