Hollywood actor Johnny Depp filed a defamation suit against his former wife Amber Heard over an op-ed written by the latter in 2018. The much publicised trial went on for nearly six weeks and revealed some shocking evidence and testimonies from both sides.

A Virginia court finally ruled in June that Heard is guilty of defaming Depp in an op-ed. Pirates of The Caribbean actor won the defamation suit in June this year and since then his Instagram followers shot up many folds. Currently, the actor’s Instagram followers are 27.5 Million.

Johnny Depp has also added some more people to his list of the people he is following. Most recently, he started following ‘Wonder Woman’ actress Gal Gadot, Jennifer Aniston, Paris Hilton, and some other celebrities. However, fans are wondering why the actor has not followed Angelina Jolie.

To recall, Angelina was a long-time friend of Edward Scissorhands actor. The two even worked together in the 2010 film Tourist. At that time Depp was dating his former wife Amber Heard but Angelina warned him about the Aquaman actress and showed her “dislike” towards the actress.

National Enquirer report claimed that Angelina Jolie was not fond of Heard since the very beginning of her relationship with Depp. Now fans are wondering whether this is one of the reasons behind Depp and Angelina’s fued. Well, there’s no confirmation on the same, only time can answer the burning question.

As for Angelina‘s Instagram account, she has more than 13 million followers including several Hollywood celebrities. However, the Maleficent actress does not follow back any of them. Her Instagram account is dedicated to the humanitarian work she has been doing for a while now.

