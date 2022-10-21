Hina Khan is one of the most loved actresses in tinsel town. The actress, who rose to fame with Star Plus’ show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, became a household name with her character Akshara. She enjoys a massive fan following of 17.5 million followers on social media. During her stint in Bigg Boss 13, the diva made headlines for her sartorial fashion choices inside the house.

Every time she posts a photo or video on social media it goes viral for all the right reasons. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress makes heads turn every time she steps into a room.

Recently, Hina Khan shared a video on Instagram that sees her nailing the desi look. In the clip, the actress is seen wearing navy blue ethnic attire. Hina opted for a plain blue kurta with small flowers and paired it with the matching palazzo with heavy borders. She completed her salwar suit with a sheer starry dupatta with Kiran detailing at the hemline of the dupatta.

To match her look with the suit, Hina Khan opted for light bronze make-up. Kohl smudged eyes and nude lips, she kept her contouring on point. In accessories, she picked a choker and paired it with a statement finger ring. Letting her straight hair down, she rounded off her look with white mojris. In the video, the actress is seen dancing like a true blue Punjabi kudi. Watch it below:

A couple of days back, Hina Khan looked like a ray of sunshine in a yellow suit dress. She paired the mirror-worked crop top with palazzo pants topping it off with a matching cape. The actress looked no less like a sunflower in yellow.

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Hina Khan’s blue suit set? Doesn’t it look chic and stylish? Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Fashion updates.

