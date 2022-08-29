Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss season 11 had no dearth of entertainment and drama as TV actresses Shilpa Shinde and Hina Khan were often seen fighting with each other. The two had a very sour relationship inside the house. Now Shilpa is now all set to return to the small screen after 5 years this Saturday.

Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai! actress is now all set to participate in Jhalak Dikhhla Ja Season 10. Recently she was asked what will be her reaction should Hina also joins the show. Scroll down to know how Shilpa reacted to this question.

Shilpa Shinde recently appeared on Siddharth Kannan’s show wherein the host asked her, “If Hina Khan comes in Jhalak Dikhhla Ja 10 then what will be your reaction?” To which Shilpa replied, “Toh mein he jeetungi. Siddharth then asked another question, “So if you two will meet again then will you guys be friends?”

Former Bigg Boss contestant then answered, “So the things that were inside the Bigg Boss house. Mujhe kabhi nahi laga tha ki..dushman word ajeeb sa word hai lekin woh ghar kabhi kabhi bana deta hai (I never thought about this but enemy is a weird word but inside Bigg Boss house you might actually make some enemies). Us ghar mein dost bhi bann jate hain aur dushman bhi (You can make both friends and enemies inside the house). Mein dushman nahi bolna chahungi kyunki genuinely woh mujhe bohot acchi lagti thi (I won’t call her my enemy exactly because I genuinely liked her).”

Apart from Shilpa Shinde, Jhalak Dikhhla Ja Season 10 will also see a number of well-known television names like Nia Sharma, Rubina Dilaik, Paras Kalnawat, Ali Asgar, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Amruta Khanvilkar and more.

