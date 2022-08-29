Jasmin Bhasin became an overnight popular star after her stint in Bigg Boss season 14. She has worked in a few television serials but rose to fame after Bigg Boss. However, in a recent media conversation, the actress opened up about how her life was post the reality show. And it was not very pleasant. Don’t trust us? Scroll down to read!

Recently, Jasmin is receiving a lot of appreciation for her music videos, and the actress has been living the best life with her boyfriend, Aly Goni.

In an interview with News18, Jasmin Bhasin shared that post-Bigg Boss 14, she has received death and r*pe threats, let alone online trolls. Talking about the same, she said, “Leave alone trolling, people hurled such toxic abuses at me when I left the Bigg Boss house. I received death and r*pe threats. And for what? Just because I did a show and they didn’t like me in it?”

Jasmin Bhasin further shared how those online trolls had affected her mentally, she revealed, “What I faced was very serious. All of that affected me mentally at some point. But I got over it with medical help and my friends and family who love me.”

Now, Jasmin knows how to shut the trolls and turn a deaf ear to them. She shared, “Today, I don’t even come to know if anyone is trolling me. I’m in a place today where I receive a lot of love and many perks. Trolling is a very small part of it. I choose to ignore it. If people love me, I’ll return that love. If they hate me, that’s their choice. They can express themselves all they want but I’ll ignore them because I don’t need to know about it. I’m anyway very busy in life.”

“We don’t want anyone to hate us. We didn’t choose this career so that people hate and abuse you. But trolls believe they can write whatever they want to because they’re faceless. If they’ve the guts, they should come out and reveal their identities. But they’re jobless cowards and all they want to do is demotivate you and make you unhappy,” she added.

Well, what are your thoughts on Jasmin Bhasin’s take on the online trolls? Do the actors deserve so much hatred? Let us know!

