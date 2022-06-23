TV actress Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni’s romance in Bigg Boss 14 was one of the highlights of the season. The show revealed Jasmin’s was bubbly and straightforward, but also quite emotional. Since then fans are eager to know whether the two are getting married.

It has been two years since their Bigg Boss stint. The two are often seen spending time together. A few days ago, Aly shared a video on his Instagram stories, stating that they would be making a special announcement on the internet soon. Since then speculations regarding their marriage started to make rounds.

While Jasmin Bhasin later clarified that they’re planning to launch their YouTube channel, speculations over their marriage did not die down. Fans of the couple are still eager to know when are they going to get married. Now the actress has opened up on their future plans.

During a conversation with ETimes, Jasmin revealed whether they discussed marriage. She said, “Honestly, we don’t discuss marriage, we only discuss work and at this stage of our careers, work is a priority for both of us. When a marriage has to happen, it will happen. Right now, we are concentrating on our work. I am not thinking of marriage for the next four-five years.”

Talking about their relationship, Jasmin Bhasin further said, “I have always been open about my relationship with Aly. My life is an open book. Frankly, my relationship with Aly has never come in the way of my career, rather it has enhanced it as we got to do certain assignments together. My individuality is very much retained. How you conduct yourself and where you draw the line is up to you. Love has a different meaning for different people. For me, friendship and respect are the two most important things in a relationship.”

