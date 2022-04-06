Time and again we have come across Bollywood and TV celebrities opening up about having suicidal thoughts and even at times attempting them. One such celebrity was Jasmin Bhasin, who had once spoken at length about the same and had revealed that she wanted to end her life after facing continuous rejections.

During her stint in Bigg Boss 14, Jasmin had made the biggest revelation that had left her fans in shock. During the same episode, Rubina Dilaik had also made a shocking announcement on divorce with husband Abhinav Shukla.

Before spilling the beans, Jasmin Bhasin had requested her co-contestant and good friend Aly Goni to not change his viewpoint about her. She revealed on Bigg Boss 14, “Main jin bhi auditions pe gayi, baar baar reject hoti thi hamesha (I would always be rejected in auditions.)” She further said, “Main haar maan gayi thi, ke shayad main kuch kar hi nahi sakti, main iss layak hi nahi hoon (I had given up, thinking that I am worthless).”

This is when Jasmin Bhasin opened up about taking an overdose of medicines to end her life and the struggles. But fortunately, the actress was saved and soon she regretted the step she took.

After her exit, Jasmin Bhasin had then revealed to Bollywood Bubble, “I went through that zone long ago in my life, when I had come to Mumbai and I was struggling. Woh ladai meri khud ke saath thi because kahin na kahin (It was a battle that I had to fight against myself because somewhere) I was losing confidence in myself. I thought I am flawed, my skin has flaws, I don’t look good and that’s why I face rejections every day.”

“For me, the learning point is, you need to end that battle with yourself first. You need to accept yourself the way you are. You need to accept your flaws because your flaws make you unique and different from others, otherwise, we will all look like the same dolls in a toy shop. As long as you feel confident about yourself and have this determination that ‘This is what I want to do, I will make sure I do it, at least I will give my 100% so that I do not feel guilty that I did not make that attempt’, nothing and nobody can stop you,” Jasmin said.

Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni are currently enjoying their happy space.

