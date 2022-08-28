Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is returning to the small screen after 5 years this Saturday, September 3. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 contestants include a number of well-known television names including Nia Sharma, Rubina Dilaik, Paras Kalnawat, Ali Asgar, Shilpa Shinde, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Amruta Khanvilkar and more.

During an exclusive chat with Koimoi – prior to JDJ 10 premiering, we caught up with Shilpa and her dance choreographer Nischal Sharma. In our short but candid interaction, the duo opened up about their chemistry, her expressions while dancing and much more. Scroll below for some snippets.

Talking about Shilpa Shinde’s expression while she performs the dance routines he’s teaching her, Nischal Sharma said, “Dacing and expressions go hand-in-hand. Expressions mai who already mahir hai. You already seen the different characters she’s played the the expressions she’s given, so usme ab humne dance ka tadka add kiya hai. So I’m sure woh usme kafi excel already kar rahi hai.” He added that in their performance fans will be able to see her “expressions, mal, masti and entertainment.”

He added, “Shilpa Shinde ka naam jaha aata hai waha entertainment ka tag sath me chalta hai.” Talking about the kind of comments/feedback they have received for their first Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 performance – especially from Madhuri Dixit for her expressions, Ms Shinde says, “Yaha pe hum learner hai. Koi celebrity, koi star – kuch nahi hai. Bus humlog mehenat se karenge.”

Continuing further, Shilpa Shinde revealed the real reason behind her doing Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. The Bhabi Ji Ghar Pe Hai! actress said, “Mai actually koshish kar rahi hu ki mai joh iss show keliye mai aayi hu, actually apne dharshako ko khush karne ke liye (aayi hu). Entertain kare, genuine ek entertainment honi chahiye, sirf paise ke liye nahi honi chahiye. Toh uspe hum aaye hai, aur mai khadi uthru aur uska promise mujhe Sharma ji (Nischal Sharma) ne kiya hai.”

In response to this, Nischal revealed he made one more promise to the Bigg Boss 11 winner. The choreographeer said, “Maine ek aur promise bhi kiya hai ki joh Bigg Boss ki trophy hai uske baju mai Jhalak ki trophy bhi add karni hai. Uske liye hum dono focused hai aur aap sabka support of course chahiye.”

