Filmmaker Karan Johar, who has been behind a number of hit movies, says that he is the biggest critic of his work and never gets satisfied.

He shares: “I am never satisfied with my work and often others tells me it was good but I feel like I could have done better. I am my biggest critic”

The Dharma Productions boss Karan Johar is back on the dance reality show ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10’ after a gap of five years as a judge along with Madhuri Dixit and Nora Fatehi. During the show launch, he shares with IANS what the new season has in store for the audience.

Karan Johar adds: “It was the reality show I did in 2012. I judged it for five years. Now, it is coming after five years and the makers approached me saying there is a demand to bring the show back. So, Madhuri and I came along and this time there is a new twist to the show as Nora is there and it is very exciting. The first day when I met Madhuri on the sets, it was like a reunion.”

Karan Johar also talked about what new the audience is going to see in the show in this season.

“The kind of talents are there this time it was never like in previous seasons,” he said. “They are all very prepared and all 12 contestants look like trained dancers and earlier there used to be a journey on ‘Jhalak‘ from non-dancer to a dancer but now except Zorawar (Kalra, the Gurgaon-based restaurateur), who is a non-dancer all are trained dancers from the first day,” said Karan Johar

He added: “So, from new acts and choreography to performance quality, this season has a lot more to offer.”

The producer-director also shared the parameters by which he judges talent. “For me there are three factors — efficiency in your performance, energy and the way you make others feel with your dance and the concept of entire performance, I look at all these while judging the talent,” he concludes.

‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10’ will be starting from September 3 on Colors.

