After entertaining fans for the last time in January 2017, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is all set to return to our television screens with its tenth edition soon. After a 5 year hiatus, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 is back and will be judged by filmmaker Karan Johar, the stunning beauty who is known for her dancing skills – Madhuri Dixit Nene and actress-cum-International dancer Nora Fatehi. But who are the contestants this season?

While reports doing the rounds suggest names like Hina Khan, Nia Sharma, Paras Kalnawat and more are being approached for the dance reality show, our sources close to the development have told us some other names that are likely to show off their dance moves in the coming few months. And they are not actors or actresses, they are cricketers.

As per our source close to developments of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, the makers of the tenth edition of the dancing show have approached not one or two but three cricketers for the upcoming season. Out insider tells us that these three sportsmen are former Sri Lankan cricketer and Mumbai Indian player Lasith Malinga, former Indian cricketer, cricket commentator, Rajya Sabha member and Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings & Kolkata Knight Riders team member Harbhajan Singh and Suresh Raina, the former CSK skipper and the left-handed batsman who last played a T20 game for the country in July 2018 and captained.

While – as of now, three cricketers have been approached for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, previous seasons of this dance reality show have also featured a couple of cricketers have participated. This includes Sanath Jayasuriya in JDJ 5 – the former Sri Lankan captain and his dance partner Suchitra were the second couple to be eliminated that season and Krishnamachari Srikkanth in JDJ 6 – the former Indian skipper and his dance partner Amrita bid adieu in the second week.

Other cricketers to have participated in dance reality shows in India include Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza in Nach Baliye 5, S Sreesanth, Harbhajan Singh, Irfan Pathan, Dinesh Karthik, Nikhil Chopra, Vinod Kambli and Shiv Runwal in Ek Haseena Ek Khiladi. Harbhajan and Mona won the dance show that was judged by Bollywood film actress Sushmita Sen and former Pakistani cricketer Wasim Akram.

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 – which will be judged by Karan Johar, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Nora Fatehi will soon start airing on COLORS.

