Bollywood actor Vineet Kumar Singh, who is set to essay the character of gangster-politician Haroon Shah Ali Baig aka Saheb in the third season of ‘Rangbaaz’ had undergone body transformation for his part where he had to gain 10 kilos in a short span of time.

Advertisement

Opening up about his body transformation for ‘Rangbaaz 3: Darr ki Raajneeti’, the actor said, “Gaining ten kilos for the role was quite strenuous but it was the need of the character and it was very important for me to look the part I was playing.”

Advertisement

This is not the first time that Vineet Kumar Singh has undergone body transformation. Earlier, for his film ‘Mukkabaaz’, he shed the extra pounds to lend authenticity to his character of a boxer.

Vineet Kumar Singh added, “I was put on a strict diet and laborious training for the character, but it has been a great journey and I am excited for the series to release. It is a dark, complex as well as a meaty character and I thoroughly enjoyed playing it.”

‘Rangbaaz 3: Darr ki Raajneeti’ is set to drop on OTT platform ZEE5 on July 29.

Must Read: Netizens Hilariously Tag Twinkle Khanna As Akshay Kumar Lifts Samantha Prabhu On Koffee With Karan 7, Say “In Harkaton Ke Baad Pakka Maar Khayi Hogi”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram