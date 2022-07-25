Actor Vineet Kumar Singh, who is playing the role of Haroon Shah Ali Baig in ‘Rangbaaz 3’, has shared how the local police intervened and actually turned up at the show’s shoot in Uttar Pradesh.

‘Rangbaaz 3’ is filled with drama, politics, corruption, crime and power games.

Narrating the incident, lead Vineet Kumar Singh said: “UP elections were just around the corner and we were filming a scene which had artificial cash lying around.”

Vineet Kumar Singh added, “The police were tipped off about a rumour that cash was being distributed for votes on set and a huge team reached to investigate the situation. We had to explain the scene and even brought to their notice that it had 500 rupee notes that were discontinued post demonetisation.”

Interestingly, there was a shooting scene being filmed which was mistaken as real gun shots.

Vineet Kumar Singh added: “We were filming in the night somewhere around the outskirts and the scene had shots being fired which were misunderstood for actual gunshots. They again and turned up on set.”

Stepping into the role of Haroon Shah Ali Baig (also known as Saheb), the series charts his rise from a small town in Bihar to becoming one of the most powerful and influential men.

