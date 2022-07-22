Ranveer Singh’s latest photoshoot has taken the web by storm. For a magazine cover, the Simmba actor bared it all and wore absolutely nothing for the photoshoot. The photos have not only gone viral on social media but have also kick-started a meme fest. Ranveer and Rakhi Sawant, who share a great bond with each other, are often seen indulging in fun banter. Recently, the actor’s good friend spoke to paps and give her opinion on his viral photoshoot.

The controversial queen was recently in news for having a lover’s tiff with her new boyfriend Adil Durrani. However, a day later, the actress gave him a warm welcome.

During her latest appearance with boyfriend Adil Durrani, when paps asked Rakhi Sawant what does she has to say about Ranveer’s latest n*de photoshoot, she first told them, “Tum log ko nanga lagta hai, tumhari aakhein nangi hai. Mujhe nanga kahin se bhi nahi lag raha. Mere Ranveer dost ke bare mein koi kuch nahi kehega. Even Adil bhi kuch nahi keh sakta. “

Further sharing the real reason behind Ranveer’s latest photoshoot, Rakhi told paps, “Uske peeche story kya hai, Ranveer nahi bata sakte, lekin Ranveer ki dost batayegi. Itni garmi ho rahi London, America mein. Dubai mein, yahan par dekh, abhi baarish thi, abhi dekho kitni garmi. Toh agla banda kya karega? AC kaam nahi karraha tha aur woh kapde nikal ke bas nahane gaya tha, do bandar aake uske kapde lekar bhaag gaye. Ranveer isme kya karega doston, desh walo?”

When she was asked then who clicked Ranveer Singh’s picture, she added, “Woh phele niche baitha, fir leta, fir socha bandar kapde leke gaye toh gaye toh ab thoda photoshoot kar lun.” You just can’t afford to miss this video:

A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Soon after the video went viral, netizens couldn’t help but just go ROFL on her theory, just like you and I. Commenting on it a user wrote, “Aadil be like me kaha phas gya yr,” while another said, “sahi bat jake koi bandar ko khojoo.”

Recently, Rakhi Sawant left everyone stunned when she danced on the road doing some epic and weird actions.

