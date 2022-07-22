Indian audiences and the Television industry share a very special and out-of-the-world bond. There is no chance that a citizen of India won’t have that one soap opera show that they enjoy the most. From Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai to Anupamaa, some fandoms are super bonkers for such shows.

These serials’ fandom goes to an extent where fans usually look out for their favourite show’s TRP rating every week. Well, if you are in search of the same and want to know the show and the characters are fairing then you are at the right place. Read on to know how your favourite serial scored this week.

The list of Top 10 TV shows is now out and once again Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer Anupamaa have aced the charts. They are once again at the top of the race as their TVR are 3.0 which is a clean win. Right after them, the one who bags the second position in the Top 10 is Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi, well it looks like the newest season and its contestants are surely keeping the audiences hooked.

After Anupamaa and Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, the third in position is Yeh Hai Chahatein with a TVR of 2.4. The Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi starrer has grappled at the viewers’ attention with its enticing twists and turns. Apart from these three, the rest who have made it to the list of Top 10 Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai with a TVR of 2.1, the show is at the fourth position but Ayesha Singh and Neil Bhatt starrer Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has the same TVR too but still made it to the fifth position.

Rest shows who are also on the list are Kundali Bhagya, Bhagya Laxmi, Kumkum Bhagya, Imli and the newly released show Bani Chow Home Delivery.

Are you happy with these results and is your favourite show on the list? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

