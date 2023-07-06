Actress Amurta Subhash, who was recently seen in Lust Stories 2, is garnering accolades for her acting chops in Konkona Sen Sharma’s directorial. The episode, led by Tillotama Shome, saw her playing the role of a made, who makes out with her husband at Shome’s home on her bed. While the episode is being lauded by one and all, Amurta is making headlines for her s*x scenes in the episode. Now in the latest interview, the actress has revealed how is it shooting for intimate shots with Anurag Kashyap.

Before Lust Stories 2, Amruta was in the news for playing a RAW agent in Kashyap’s Scared Games 2. Recently, when she was asked if there’s a difference between male and female directors handling such scenes, she recalled the time when Kashyad had asked for her period dates to make sure that she was comfortable shooting hot scenes.

Speaking to Netflix India, “I did my first sex scene with Anurag in Sacred Games 2. There was no question about being a man or a woman. He was extremely sensitive. He called the direction team. He was the one who asked me the question, what are your period dates, so they don’t schedule the s*x scenes around that. ‘You will do it during your periods?’ He asked that.”

Meanwhile, Sacred Games is in the news for not returning with its 3rd season. Earlier this year, Anurag Kashyap had opened up about the same and said Netflix had some problems with him.

In Feb this year, he told Mashable India’s The Bombay Journey, “Vikram Motwane was driving Sacred Games. Ten days before I was supposed to go shoot Mukkabaaz, he asked me to come on board. I told him I was always interested, but they had a problem with me. Some local people had told them that I didn’t have a female audience. It was my zone, and they eventually came around… A season three was supposed to come out, but they shut it down, Netflix would know why.”

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Anurag Kashyap’s way of handling s*x scenes? Do let us know.

