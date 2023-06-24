Ramanand Sagar’s great-granddaughter Sakshi Chopra is a rising star in the entertainment industry. She is known for her bold outfits, which grab eyeballs. Now the actress is making headlines for allegations of s*xual harassment against the creators of a Netflix show she participated in.

Chopra took to her Instagram handle to share her ordeal of s*xual harassment on a show. She also shared an array of pictures of herself donning uniquely tied pants along with a tiger-printed bralette and penned a long note along with this.

Sakshi Chopra alleged that the show’s producers compelled her to engage in s*xual behaviours, such as dancing at a Goa bar with total strangers, making vulgar jokes, and letting strangers scratch her back while making orgasmic noises in front of others.

Sakshi Chopra penned on her Instagram, “S*XUAL HARASSMENT at @netflix_in @solproductions_ Just bc I am bold in my choice of dressing, they assumed I would be okay with this dirt. I enjoy my music, family, self-expression & peace. That’s all I want in my life. I was very clear if I didn’t get a call a day, I will not sign because I can’t live without mama. So they promised all these things & simply ignored them after I was in. After what one contestant, Mridul openly said about my br*asts & my a*s, for them to record & play it for everyone to hear, plus make me hear it & hope for a reaction just for the sake of your ratings, after assuring me for one year it’s only a game show – WHAT? @Netflix_in, @Solproductions_ @fazila_sol @showrunnerchad @SanvariAlaghNair & @kamnamenezes allowed him to stay in the same house, locked with me. I cannot even explain how suffocating that was (sic).”

The great-granddaughter of Ramanand Sagar continued by saying that the producers even tried to keep her from speaking to her mother. The production team took her phone and barred her from speaking to her mother after she tried to disclose specifics of the given jobs and s*xual harassment.

Sakshi Chopra added, “My mama had no idea what was going on in the show as they were monitoring every call & message & when I tried to tell her about these tasks & s*xual harassment they SNATCHED the phone from my hand, after that they didn’t let me call anymore. all I could tell her was please get me out of this show anyhow (sic).”

